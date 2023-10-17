Japan Open 2023: Casper Ruud vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Casper Ruud vs (Q) Marcos Giron

Date: October 18, 2023

Tournament: Japan Open Tennis Championships 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,013,940

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Casper Ruud vs Marcos Giron preview

Ruud is in the second round in Tokyo

Second seed Casper Ruud takes on qualifier Marcos Giron for a place in the Japan Open quarterfinals.

World No. 8 Ruud opened his campaign for a maiden title with a win against Japanese wildcard Yosuke Watanuki. A tight first set went the distance, but Ruud clinched it in a tie-break to draw first blood.

The 24-year-old assumed control of proceedings in the second set - dropping three games - to improve to 36-20 on the season. Following his defeat to Jaume Munar on his debut last year, Ruud is off the mark in Tokyo.

The win keeps the 10th-placed Ruud in contention for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, trailing No. 8 Holger Rune, who's in action this week in Stockholm, by 295 points.

Meanwhile, the 79th-ranked Giron saw off downed Yoshihito Nishioka in a tough opening-round skirmish to get off the mark in Tokyo. The 30-year-old American won a marathon first-set tie-break 16-14 but dropped the second 6-4 as Nishioka forced a decider.

However, it was all Giron in the third set - with the American dropping three games - for his 22nd win in 47 matches in 2023. The win also snapped a seven-match losing streak since losing to Tommy Paul in the Canada Open third round.

Casper Ruud vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

Ruud won the pair's lone meeting in the Paris Masters third round in 2021 for the loss of just three games.

Casper Ruud vs Marcos Giron odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Casper Ruud Marcos Giron

The odds will be updated when they are released.

Casper Ruud vs Marcos Giron prediction

Giron is off the mark in Tokyo

Both Ruud and Giron are quintessentially baseliners and have similar attributes: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank, and good movement.

However, Ruud takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially on hardcourt, where he has an 81-61 record and one title. Meanwhile, Giron is only 55-60 on the surface and is yet to win a title.

Ruud is coming off a far more comfortable first-round win than Giron, who had to come through two qualifying rounds to make the main draw. Moreover, the Norwegian dominated Giron in their lone hardcourt meeting, so expect more of the same, as the American has only won once in eight matches.

Pick: Ruud in straight sets