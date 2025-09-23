Japan Open 2025: Denis Shapovalov vs Daniel Altmaier preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (7) Denis Shapovalov vs Daniel Altmaier
Date: September 24, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Japan Open
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Outdoor hard
Prize Money: $2,226,470
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Denis Shapovalov vs Daniel Altmaier preview
Shapovalov comes into the Tokyo Open with a solid year overall and has claimed two titles in 2025. He won in Dallas (ATP 500) earlier in the year by defeating Casper Ruud and followed that with a dominant, no-sets-dropped run in Los Cabos. He is familiar with lifting trophies and handling pressure when things are on the line.
Altmaier, by contrast, has had a much tougher season. He holds a 16-22 record to date, with many early losses, especially in the latter half of 2025. He has yet to capture a tour-level title, and his match results show patches of good tennis but no consistent breakouts.
Shapovalov’s ability to win tough matches and his strong results make him the slight favourite. Altmaier has the fighting spirit, but unless he turns up at peak levels, the advantage likely goes to the Canadian.
Denis Shapovalov vs Daniel Altmaier head-to-head
Shapovalov and Altmaier have met just once before on the ATP Tour, with the Canadian leading their head-to-head 1–0. Their only clash came at Wimbledon last year, where Shapovalov edged out Altmaier in a tight five-set battle, winning 7-6(3), 6-3, 1-6, 6-7(3), 6-4 in the opening round
Denis Shapovalov vs Daniel Altmaier odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Denis Shapovalov vs Daniel Altmaier prediction
Both Shapovalov and Altmaier are making their first appearance since the US Open, having rested for over two weeks. So, freshness won’t be an issue. Shapovalov fell to Jannik Sinner in the third round, while Altmaier also exited at the same stage after retiring against Alex de Minaur.
Shapovalov brings more momentum into this clash. He enters not just rested, but also having started a new chapter in his personal life, playing as a newly married man. He has an edge in experience and the ability to shift gears in big matches.
Altmaier may grab a set or push Shapo in parts, but Shapovalov’s superior shot-making makes him the pick to steam through in a tight three-set win.
Pick: Shapovalov to win in three sets