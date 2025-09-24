Japan Open 2025: Sebastian Korda vs Marcos Giron preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Sebastian Korda vs Marcos Giron

Date: September 25, 2025

Tournament: Japan Open Tennis Championships

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $2,226,470

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Sebastian Korda vs Marcos Giron preview

Sebastian Korda at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sebastian Korda and Marcos Giron will clash in an all-American showdown in the first round of the Japan Open 2025.

A runner-up finish in Adelaide days before the start of the Australian Open didn't do Korda any favors. His strong start to the year was negated with a five-set loss to Aleksandar Vukic in the second round of the Melbourne Major. After failing to win a match in his next two tournaments, he signed off the hardcourt swing with a quarterfinal finish at the Miami Open.

Korda didn't win back-to-back matches on clay until the French Open, where he made the third round. He picked up an injury during his time in Paris and was sidelined for the next three months. While he reached the semifinals of the Winston-Salem Open immediately upon his return, he withdrew prior to his match on account of another injury scare.

The American wasn't fully fit for the US Open, eventually retiring from his first-round match against Cameron Norrie. He competed in last week's Hangzhou Open and lost to Wu Yibing in three sets in the second round.

Giron performed consistently at the start of the year, with a fourth-round finish at the Indian Wells Masters being his standout result. He also progressed to the quarterfinals of three other tournaments. His results took a hit once the tour moved on to clay. He capped off his time on the surface with a first-round exit from the French Open.

A second-round exit from Wimbledon brought Giron's grass swing to an end. His return to hardcourts was disastrous, failing to win a match in four tournaments in the lead-up to the US Open. He got his act together in New York with a win but then lost in the second round. He lost to compatriot Brandon Nakashima in the quarterfinals of last week's Chengdu Open.

Sebastian Korda vs Marcos Giron head-to-head

Korda leads their rivalry 1-0. He won their previous meeting at the European Open 2022 in three sets.

Sebastian Korda vs Marcos Giron odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda

-210 +1.5 (-550) Over 22.5 (-130) Marcos Giron +160 -1.5 (+320) Under 22.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Sebastian Korda vs Marcos Giron prediction

Marcos Giron at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Korda is trying to get back on track after an ill-timed injury threw his season off-course. However, a loss to Wu last week, ranked No. 196, isn't going to boost his confidence. He has a 15-12 record this year, with a 10-7 record on hardcourts.

While Giron performed quite well on hardcourts at the start of the season, his results weren't up to the mark once the hardcourt season resumed in July. 10 of his 13 wins on hardcourts this year came until March. He has a 3-6 record on the surface over the past two months.

Korda sneaked past Giron in three sets when they crossed paths at the Swiss Indoors 2022. The former won't be favored to beat the latter on account of his current circumstances. Giron's recent showing in Chengdu should've restored his faith in his abilities. Unless Korda is back to his best physically, it'll be difficult for him to beat his compatriot this time around.

Pick: Marcos Giron to win in three sets.

