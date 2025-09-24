Japan Open 2025: Ugo Humbert vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Ugo Humbert vs Jenson Brooksby

Date: September 25, 2025

Tournament: Japan Open Tennis Championships

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $2,226,470

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Ugo Humbert vs Jenson Brooksby preview

Ugo Humbert at the Japan Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sixth seed Ugo Humbert will take on Jenson Brooksby in the first round of the Japan Open 2025.

Humbert advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time this year, and defended his title in Marseille a couple of weeks later. However, he couldn't defend his title in Dubai, going down to Tallon Griekspoor in the second round. He followed it up with early exits from the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Open.

Humbert's fortunes didn't improve on clay, failing to record consecutive wins on the surface this year. While he reached a couple of semifinals on grass, his Wimbledon campaign ended in a heartbreaking five-set loss to Gael Monfils in the first round. He then lost in the third round of the Cincinnati Open, and was sent packing by Adam Walton in the first round of the US Open.

After sitting out most of the last two years, Brooksby embarked upon his comeback at the start of the season. After losing his first couple of matches, he progressed to the third round of the Indian Wells Masters. His breakthrough fizzled out with an opening-round exit from the Miami Open.

Brooksby had his moment in the sun in Houston, winning the first title of his comeback. His next appearance on the main tour was at the French Open, where he lost in the first round. He advanced to his second final of the year at the Eastbourne International, losing to compatriot Taylor Fritz in straight sets. A third-round showing at the Cincinnati Open and a second-round exit from the US Open are his most recent results.

Ugo Humbert vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head

Their rivalry is tied at 1-1. Brooksby won their most recent meeting at the Eastbourne International 2025 in three sets.

Ugo Humbert vs Jenson Brooksby odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ugo Humbert -150 +1.5 (-375) Over 22.5 (-120) Jenson Brooksby +115 -1.5 (+240) Under 22.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Ugo Humbert vs Jenson Brooksby prediction

Jenson Brooksby at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players have been quite inconsistent this season. That's perfectly valid for someone like Brooksby who's returning after a long layoff. However, alarm bells must be ringing for Humbert, who has lost four of his last five matches and is defending runner-up points at the Japan Open.

Humbert has a 18-16 record this year, while Brooksby has compiled a 16-12 record at the ATP level. The two have split their previous two meetings evenly. The Frenchman won their first encounter quite comfortably in Basel nearly three years ago.

Brooksby won their next meeting en route to the Eastbourne final this year, staging a comeback to one-up Humbert. However, that match was on grass. The American has a 2-6 record against top 50 players on hardcourts this year. Given his struggles against quality opposition on the surface, he will be the underdog in this match-up despite beating Humbert earlier this year.

Pick: Ugo Humbert to win in straight sets.

