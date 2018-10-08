Japan's Osaka claims fourth place in women's rankings

Paris, Oct 8 (AFP) Japan's US Open champion Naomi Osaka rose to fourth place in the latest WTA rankings released Monday on the strength of her outstanding form in recent weeks.

Romania's Simona Halep tops the table ahead of second-placed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark with Germany's Angelique Kerber holding onto third place.

Osaka, aged 20, who reached the semi-finals of the China Open last week, moves up from sixth to fourth place on 4,770 points and is closing in on Kerber, who has 5,400 points.

The rising Japanese star become only the second Asian woman to win a Grand Slam singles title with last month's stunning win over Serena Williams in the US Open final.

Latest WTA rankings:

1. Simona Halep (ROU) 7421 pts

2. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6490

3. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5400

4. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 4770 (+2)

5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4350

6. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4345 (+1)

7. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4255 (-3)

8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 4022 (+1)

9. Julia Goerges (GER) 3785 (+1)

10. Kiki Bertens (NED) 3740 (+1)

11. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3265 (+5)

12. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3240 (+8)

13. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3170 (+2)

14. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 3150 (-2)

15. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3115 (-1)

16. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 3045 (-8)

17. Serena Williams (USA) 2976

18. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2863 (-5)

19. Madison Keys (USA) 2816 (-1)

20. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2605 (-1)