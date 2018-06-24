Jeevan and Austin win Ilkley Challenger title

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Indian tennis player Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan finally won his second Challenger-level doubles title of the 2018 season after an easy victory with partner Austin Krajicek in the final of the Ilkley event in the UK.

The unseeded Indo-American pair beat the giant-killing German team of Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies 6-3 6-3 in just 57 minutes to clinch the trophy at the Euro 127,000 grass court tournament.

They earned 110 ranking points, each splitting the prize money of Euro 7,870.

The left-handed Jeevan has been consistently producing good performances this season, making as many as six finals, including the one this week in Ilkley.

Talking about his new partnership with Krajicek, Jeevan told PTI, "We have played against each other at the University level (in USA), we know each other well, and our game complement each other. The partnership is going good and we will play the Wimbledon Qualifiers together."

He had won his first title of the season early in the year at Dallas with Indonesian partner Christopher Rungkant, beating Leander Paes and Joe Salisbury.

But after that the Chennai boy ended runner-up at Lille (with Purav Raja), Tallahassee (with Enrique Lopez Perez in April) Savannah (with Lopez Perez) and last week at Nottingham (with Krajicek).

Asked about losing four finals, Jeevan said, "I wish I had won all those but we don't think that way. It was good to play consistent tennis, I am working hard on my game. I like playing on grass and got good results in two events with Austin