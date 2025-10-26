Jiangxi Open 2025 Day 1 predictions: Women's singles ft. Yulia Putintseva vs Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, Guo Hanyu vs Alina Korneeva

The opening day of the 2025 Jiangxi Open will have Yulia Putintseva and Alina Korneeva take charge. The two players are set to step for the opening-round encounters for one of the seaosn's last tournaments.

Puntintseva will be up against Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, while Korneeva takes on Guo Hanyu. The likes of Anna Bondar and Polina Kudermetova will also be in action. On that note, let's take a look at the prospects of the top names in the fray:

Yulia Putintseva vs Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva

Yulia Putintseva will take on Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva. (Source: Getty)

After winning only one match throughout the US Open series, Yulia Putintiseva arrived in Asia looking to find form. She has, however, managed only a poor 3-4 win loss.

The Kazakh has in fact gone on a downward spiral since reaching her career-high ranking on No. 20 back in January. Early exits at big events has seen her ranking slide, but she will be keen on ending the season on a high.

In the form of Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva though, she faces an opponent on the rise. Only 20 years of age, the Andoran is on the cusp of a top-100 debut and has played well of late. She reached her first Tour quarterfinal at Guadalajara and made a semifinal at the WTA125k event in Suzhou.

Jimenez Kasintseva likes to take the ball early, which is in stark contrast with Putintseva’s more defensive brand of tennis. The quick courts in Jiangxi will favor the former approach. That, added with the duo’s recent run of form, one has to give an edge to the youngster.

Predcition: Jimenez Kasintseva to win in three sets

Hanyu Guo vs Alina Korneeva

Alina Korneeva will take on Hanyu Guo. (Source: Getty)

A two-time Junior Grand Slam champion, Alina Korneeva is in the middle of making a transition to the senior circuit. She has played a fair match at the WTA125k level events of late, but is yet to find that one result that announces her arrival on the big stage.

A strong run at the season’s final events will put her in a good place heading into the off-season, but she faces a tough test in the form of home hope Guo Hanyo.

The Chinese player possesses a well-rounded game. Her groundstrokes are solid off both sides and being a seasoned doubles player, she is also very comfortable at the net.

To her credit, Guo has been aggressive in her two matches so far, breaking serve on 11 occasions in total. She will need to keep the intensity up and attack her opponent's second serve as much as she can.

The encounter provides a big chance for both players and nerves are bound to play a part. The youngster can play some phenomenal tennis, but still needs time to iron out the chinks in her game. Besides, with a few extra matches under her belt and the support of the home fans, Guo looks the stronger of the two players.

Prediction: Guo in three sets

Other Jiangxi Open 2025 predictions:

Yulia Straodubsteva to def. Zheng Wushuang in straigth sets

Anna Bondar to def. Sijia Wei in straight sets

Polina Kudermetova to def. Tamara Korpatsch in three sets

