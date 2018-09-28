Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Jim Courier out as US Davis Cup team captain after 8 years

Associated Press
NEWS
News
13   //    28 Sep 2018, 00:04 IST
AP Image

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Jim Courier is finished as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after eight years in the job.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Thursday that Courier is "stepping down," less than two weeks after the Americans lost to host Croatia 3-2 in the Davis Cup semifinals.

The United States had a 10-8 record in World Group play since Courier was appointed in October 2010, twice making it as far as the semifinals.

The country's most recent Davis Cup title came in 2007.

Courier was part of Davis Cup-winning teams as a player in 1992 and 1995. He also won four Grand Slam singles titles and reached No. 1 in the rankings.

Associated Press
NEWS
US picks team without Isner for Davis Cup semi vs Croatia
RELATED STORY
Old Davis Cup format shines bright in US-Croatia series
RELATED STORY
US Davis Cup players try to stay out of Williams controversy
RELATED STORY
Bryan's return from Davis Cup retirement helps keep US alive
RELATED STORY
After soccer final, Croatia plays France again in Davis Cup
RELATED STORY
Through the legs: Coric's 'tweener' draws bows at Davis Cup
RELATED STORY
US Open umpire tells AP he is focusing on 'working again'
RELATED STORY
Great Britain and Argentina handed Davis Cup wildcards
RELATED STORY
Nadal out of Spain's Davis Cup semi-final
RELATED STORY
Croatia through to face France in Davis Cup final
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us