John McEnroe wants to book Elton John for gay wedding ceremony at Margaret Court Arena

Margaret Court may not see the funny side of John McEnroe's response to her controversial views on gay marriage and sexuality in tennis.

by Omnisport News 05 Jun 2017, 01:22 IST

Tennis great John McEnroe

In his inimitable style, John McEnroe has joined the backlash against Margaret Court's controversial comments about sexuality in women's tennis.

Court, a 24-time grand slam singles champion, recently stated she would attempt to boycott Qantas in protest against the Australian national airline's support of same-sex marriage.

The 74-year-old, who became a pastor after ending her decorated career, later told a Christian radio station that "tennis is full of lesbians", prompting fellow retired great Martina Navratilova to call for Margaret Court Arena, the Australian Open venue carrying her name, to be rebranded.

In a Eurosport video filmed in a mocked-up Parisian apartment, a nod to the ongoing French Open, McEnroe joined those condemning Court, delivering his rebuke in a light-hearted but earnest fashion.

"The self-appointed commissioner of tennis wants to make one thing very clear. He is a strong advocate of same-sex marriage. I actually don't see any reason why we shouldn't give them the right to be as miserable as everyone else," McEnroe joked.

"As for renaming the court that bears her name in Melbourne Park, the jury is still out. The self-appointed commissioner of tennis might have a viable solution: Keep the name, and when same-sex marriage finally becomes legal in Australia, I will personally call my good friend Elton John to host the biggest same-sex mass wedding ceremony ever seen… in Margaret Court Arena."

As for Court's statement about tennis being "full of lesbians", McEnroe said whether that is true, not true or half true, no one "should give a f***."

McEnroe went on to lump Court together with Ilie Nastase, the Romanian Fed Cup captain who in April made racially insensitive remarks about Serena Williams' unborn baby.

"In the last few weeks, you seem to have brought tennis back into the dark ages," McEnroe said of Court and Nastase.

"So, by the power bestowed upon me as the self-appointed commissioner of tennis, I now pronounce you man and wife."