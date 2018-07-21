Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Johnson expecting tough Granollers challenge

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21 Jul 2018
stevejohnson - cropped
Steve Johnson in action at Wimbledon

Steve Johnson expects a tough challenge in the Hall of Fame Championships semi-finals despite holding a 2-0 record over opponent Marcel Granollers.

Johnson booked his place in the last four in Newport with a comprehensive 6-2 6-3 victory over Dudi Sela on Friday, the American needing less than an hour to progress.

His win came after Granollers had dispatched top seed Adrian Mannarino 6-3 6-1, booking his first semi-final since 2015 in Zagreb.

Johnson has won both matches against the Spaniard – in 2014 and 2015 – so will go into the clash as favourite, but he insists it will not be an easy task.

"That [their head-to-head record] is not going to play into effect here," Johnson said.

"He's a great tennis player. He's won [ATP] 500s, he's no slouch. He's a Grand Slam doubles champion. So he knows how to come in and be aggressive.

"He's a tough competitor and I know he's going to come out tomorrow guns blazing and I'm going to try to do the same."

