Johnson shrugs off shoulder injury to win second 2018 title

American tennis player Steve Johnson

Steve Johnson shrugged off a shoulder injury to claim the Hall of Fame Championships title against first-time ATP tour finalist Ramkumar Ramanathan.

Johnson required treatment at the end of the second set after Ramanathan took Sunday's final into a decider in Newport, appearing to suffer the injury attempting a diving volley.

But the American came out on top 7-5 3-6 6-2 to pick up his second title of 2018, having successfully defended his crown in Houston earlier in the year.

Johnson eventually eased to victory by taking 83 per cent of first-serve points against Ramanathan, who was aiming to become the first Indian to earn an ATP singles title since Leander Paes 20 years ago.

That Paes triumph also came on the grass courts of Newport but the world number 161 was unable to match the doubles specialist's feat as he was outclassed by Johnson, the 28-year-old collecting a fourth career title.

And Johnson had to show fast hands in the presentation, smartly catching the lid of the Van Alen Cup after it slipped off the top of the trophy.