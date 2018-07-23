Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Johnson shrugs off shoulder injury to win second 2018 title

Omnisport
NEWS
News
38   //    23 Jul 2018, 01:39 IST
Steve Johnson
American tennis player Steve Johnson

Steve Johnson shrugged off a shoulder injury to claim the Hall of Fame Championships title against first-time ATP tour finalist Ramkumar Ramanathan.

Johnson required treatment at the end of the second set after Ramanathan took Sunday's final into a decider in Newport, appearing to suffer the injury attempting a diving volley.

But the American came out on top 7-5 3-6 6-2 to pick up his second title of 2018, having successfully defended his crown in Houston earlier in the year.

Johnson eventually eased to victory by taking 83 per cent of first-serve points against Ramanathan, who was aiming to become the first Indian to earn an ATP singles title since Leander Paes 20 years ago.

That Paes triumph also came on the grass courts of Newport but the world number 161 was unable to match the doubles specialist's feat as he was outclassed by Johnson, the 28-year-old collecting a fourth career title.

And Johnson had to show fast hands in the presentation, smartly catching the lid of the Van Alen Cup after it slipped off the top of the trophy.

Omnisport
NEWS
5 youngest men's players to win a Grand Slam
RELATED STORY
Johnson expecting tough Granollers challenge
RELATED STORY
Johnson keeps title defence alive, Harrison cruises
RELATED STORY
10 male players with most consecutive Grand Slam appearances
RELATED STORY
Hall of Fame Open 2018: Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Steve...
RELATED STORY
Savannah Challenger: Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan seeks second...
RELATED STORY
Bartoli cancels comeback due to shoulder problem
RELATED STORY
Johnson outlasts Sandgren for successive Houston titles
RELATED STORY
Isner, Johnson reach Houston quarters
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: Top 11 contenders to win the women's title
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us