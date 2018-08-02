Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Juan Martin del Potro returns from break to win

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
15   //    02 Aug 2018, 13:24 IST

Los Cabos, Mexico. Aug 2 (AP) Juan Martin del Potro opened his summer hard-court season with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over American Marcos Giron on Wednesday night in the Mifel Open.

Playing for the first time since losing to Rafael Nadal in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, the top-seeded del Potro set up a quarterfinal match against Egor Gerasimov.

Del Potro won hard-court titles this year at Indian Wells and Acapulco. The fourth-ranked Argentine star has 22 career victories, the biggest on a hard court in the 2009 U.S. Open.

Gerasimov, from Belarus, outlasted fifth-seeded defending champion Sam Querrey of the United States 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (6). Querrey swept the Los Cabos and Acapulco events last year.

Fourth-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France topped Sweden's Elias Ymer 6-0, 6-2. The Frenchman will play Cameron Norrie, the British left-hander coming off a semifinal appearance in Atlanta. Norrie beat eighth-seded Feliciano Lopez of Spain 6-3, 6-3.

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka also knocked off a seeded player, topping seventh-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States 7-6 (3), 6-1. Nishioka will face second-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy.

Third-seeded Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina got past Italy's Thomas Fabbiano, 7-6 (0), 7-6 (5). He'll play American Michael Mmoh, a 7-6 (1), 7-6 (2) winner over Canada's Peter Polansky

