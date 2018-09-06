Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kaepernick will be remembered like Ali and Rosa Parks - Umenyiora

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    06 Sep 2018, 20:13 IST
colin-kaepernick-112316-getty-ftr-us.jpg
Former 49ers star Colin Kaepernick

Osi Umenyiora believes history will remember former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick like Muhammad Ali and Rosa Parks.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season during which, as a 49ers star, he was praised and criticised for kneeling during the national anthem in protest at perceived police brutality and racial injustice.

The 30-year-old has continued this stance and, ahead of the 2018 campaign, is at the forefront of discussions again after becoming the face of Nike's new advertising campaign, gaining support from the likes of LeBron James and Serena Williams.

Not all fellow athletes have supported Kaepernick, but two-time Super Bowl winner Umenyiora expects others will come to regret their approach, ranking the Nike man's work alongside Ali, who refused to serve in the Vietnam War, and Parks, a civil rights activist.

"I think everybody against it now will look back in the future with regret," Umenyiora told BBC Radio 5 live. "He'll be regarded as someone that did something special.

"Looking further back down the line, back in history, we've already seen what Muhammad Ali and Rosa Parks have done.

"And when you look into the future, Colin Kaepernick is going to go down as this particular type of athlete, somebody who took a stand for something he believed in.

"So Nike is eventually going to come down on the right side of history. We respect the office of the president of the United States but I'm not quite sure what [Donald Trump, a chief critic of Kaepernick] is doing."

The NFL released a statement on Tuesday saying the issues raised by Kaepernick "deserve our attention and action".

Last October, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL in which he alleged the league and franchise owners colluded to keep him from signing with another team. An NFL request to dismiss the case was denied last month.

Omnisport
NEWS
Serena: Athletes should be completely grateful for...
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams: Athletes should be grateful for Kaepernick
RELATED STORY
Good for business? Nike gets political with Kaepernick ad
RELATED STORY
Nike unveils Kaepernick ad to air during NFL season opener
RELATED STORY
Kaepernick and Reid feel the love during iconic Williams...
RELATED STORY
Serena says Nike have made 'powerful statement' with...
RELATED STORY
Patriots players back Nike over Kaepernick advert
RELATED STORY
Kaepernick Nike advert 'really cool' – Ajayi
RELATED STORY
WATCH: LeBron and Serena feature in Kaepernick's Nike ad
RELATED STORY
Serena praises Kaepernick's new Nike ad campaign
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us