×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Karnataka government committed to host Bengaluru Open till 2020

PTI
NEWS
News
12   //    01 Nov 2018, 21:33 IST

Bengaluru, Nov 1 (PTI) Karnataka's Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday said the state government is committed to host Bengaluru Open till 2020.

"As a minister I have committed myself to host Bengaluru Open till 2020. I am optimistic that it would lay foundation for stakeholders to gradually upgrade this tournament to Challenger Tour level and make Bengaluru an international sports destination," he told PTI.

The USD 150,000 competition is scheduled to be held at KSLTA from November 12 to 17.

In-form Prajnesh Gunneswaran and top-100 players such as Radu Albot (89) from Moldova and Russian Evgeny Donskoy (99) are featuring in the tournament.

Kharge, who is also Bengaluru Open Organising Committee Chairman, said the Tourism Department has given Rs 75 lakh and Sports Department will be giving Rs one crore to host the competition.

"Remaining money will be raised through sponsorships," he added.

For now, Pune is the only city to host ATP Tour level tournament in India.

"To have ATP Tour event, we need to be consistent in holding one or two tournaments, so that we can tell the world - look we have a tournament which is affordable," said Kharge.

The Tamil Nadu Tennis Association hosted Chennai open for 21 years, from 1997 to 2017.

Indian players need better tournaments so that they can compete against quality players to improve their rankings, Kharge said

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Roger Federer can keep winning Slams till 2020, predicts...
RELATED STORY
Should Roger Federer give a shot at Olympic Gold in Tokyo...
RELATED STORY
Women's Tennis: 5 Players with Most Singles Titles in...
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 5 Players With Most Titles in Open Era
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019: 10 kids to be selected to represent...
RELATED STORY
Understanding Andy Roddick's journey in Tennis
RELATED STORY
WTA Finals Singapore 2014–2018: 5 Glorious Years, 5 Great...
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 5 youngest Grand Slam singles champions
RELATED STORY
Novak's tough road to US Open triumph
RELATED STORY
Top 5 clay courters of all time 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us