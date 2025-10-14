Karolina Muchova vs Diana Shnaider preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Ningbo Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: Karolina Muchova vs (7) Diana Shnaider

Date: October 15, 2025

Tournament: Ningbo Open 2025

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Yinzhou Tennis Center in Ningbo, China

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Karolina Muchova vs Diana Shnaider preview

Muchova at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Karolina Muchova is set to face the seventh-seeded Diana Shnaider in the Round of 16 match of the Ningbo Open on Wednesday, October 15.

Muchova defeated the fellow Czech star and the 2023 Wimbledon champion, Marketa Vondrousova, in the opening round with a statement 6-4, 6-3 win. Muchova suffered a second-round exit in Wuhan last week and was eliminated by the eventual champion, Amanda Anisimova, in the third round of the China Open.

The 29-year-old has had a good 2025 season so far with a 23-15 win-loss record. She reached the semifinals in Dubai and Linz and the quarterfinals of the US Open. However, the 2023 French Open runner-up is still searching maiden WTA title since the 2019 Korea Open and has been handed a tough draw against Muchova in the penultimate WTA 500 event of this season.

Diana Shnaider, on the other hand, started her Ningbo Open campaign with an easy win over home favorite Wang Xiyu. The Russian star is looking for a comeback after her back-to-back first-round exits in the WTA 1000 events in Wuhan and Beijing.

Karolina Muchova vs Diana Shnaider head-to-head

Muchova and Shnaider are playing each other for the first time, so the head-to-head record remains 0-0.

Karolina Muchova vs Diana Shnaider prediction

Shnaider at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Diana Shnaider has had a poor Asian swing so far, with opening round exits in Wuhan and Beijing. However, the World No. 19 seemed to regain her confidence as she beat Wang Xiyu by 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the Ningbo Open.

The 21-year-old Russian has an impressive record on hardcourt. Shnaider, the 2023 runner-up in Ningbo, recorded her third WTA title on the hardcourt at the Monterrey Open in August this year.

Muchova has played 32 of her 36 matches on the hardcourt this season, winning impressively on 22 occasions. Muchova's impressive run on the hardcourt and a brilliant win over Vondrousova in the last round make her the favorite against Shnaider, who has had a difficult Asia swing so far.

Pick: Muchova to win in three sets.

Karolina Muchova vs Diana Shnaider odds

Player Moneyline odds Handicap bets Total games Karolina Muchova -250 -3.5 (-127) Over 21.5 (-105) Diana Shnaider +200 +3.5 (100) Under 21.5 (-120)

(All odds are sourced from bet365 and oddschecker)

Karolina Muchova vs Diana Shnaider betting tips

Pick 1: Result: Muchova to win.

Pick 2: Shnaider to win a set.

Pick 3: The match to go over 25 games.

