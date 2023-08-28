Match Details

Fixture: (10) Karolina Muchova vs Magdalena Frech

Tournament: US Open 2023

Date: August 30, 2023

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $65,000,000

Live telecast:- USA: ESPN | UK: Sky Sports | Australia: Nine Network | Canada: TSN | India & South Asia: Sony Sports Network

Karolina Muchova vs Magdalena Frech preview

Muchova has one of the most tactful playing styles on the Hologic WTA tour currently

10th seed Karolina Muchova will be looking to book her place in the third round of the 2023 US Open when she takes on Poland's Magdalena Frech.

Muchova has had a career-best season in 2023, with a stunning 34-12 win-loss record on the tour and a runner-up finish at this year's Roland Garros to boot. The 27-year-old was also in great form at the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati this month, beating Aryna Sabalenka in three sets before losing to seventh seed Coco Gauff in the championship match.

Muchova has carried her rich vein of form into this year's New York Slam. She defeated Australia's Storm Hunter 6-4, 6-0 to reach the second round earlier on Monday (28 August).

Frech, on her part, has not enjoyed a great season, as evidenced by her 29-25 win-loss record on the WTA tour. Most of these matches have come in qualifiers for tour-level events and Challenger tournaments.

That, however, didn't deter the World No. 77 from dousing home hope Emma Navarro's challenge in the first round of this year's New York Major in straight sets.

Karolina Muchova vs Magdalena Frech head-to-head

Muchova leads Frech by a margin of 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA tour. The Czech defeated the Pole for the loss of just four games during their encounter in the group stage of this year's Billie Jean King Cup.

Karolina Muchova vs Magdalena Frech odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Karolina Muchova Magdalena Frech

(Odds will be updated when they release).

Karolina Muchova vs Magdalena Frech prediction

Magdalena Frech hits a backhand slice

Muchova has some of the most impressive groundstrokes on the women's circuit. She has a delectable inside-out forehand and a brilliant slice, both of which she uses in tandem to dominate her opponents from the baseline. The Czech also possesses great tactical aptitude and knows when to pull the trigger in rallies.

Her opponent Frech doesn't have her shotmaking ability, but makes up for it through her defensive abilities. The 25-year-old Pole also has a great backhand slice that comes in handy in controlling the tempo of the game.

This match may prove to be an interesting one, considering how both players prefer slicing their backhands rather than driving through them — which is almost an anomaly on the women's tour. However, Muchova has the slight advantage in this match-up, as she likes to get on top of rallies with her precise playing style.

Pick: Karolina Muchova to win in straight sets