×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Nishikori, Pliskova win Brisbane International titles

Associated Press
NEWS
News
14   //    06 Jan 2019, 17:48 IST
AP Image

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Kei Nishikori won his first ATP title since Memphis in 2016 with a dominating final set to beat Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the Brisbane International final on Sunday.

The 2014 U.S. Open finalist served for the match at 5-1 in the third set, but Medvedev earned a temporary reprieve when he broke the Japanese player's serve to extend the match.

But Nishikori, who had lost nine consecutive ATP finals over 52 tournaments in nearly three years, broke the Russian player's serve on four consecutive points in the final game to clinch the match in just 2 hours, 6 minutes, at Pat Rafter Arena.

Earlier, Karolina Pliskova won her second Brisbane title, beating Lesia Tsurenko 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 after coming within just two points of defeat.

Serving for the title at 5-4 Sunday, Tsurenko lost 13 straight points. It came after Tsurenko rolled her ankle in the second game of the deciding set.

Tsurenko was 4-0 in her previous WTA finals. Pliskova won her first Brisbane title two years ago.

Pliskova improved her record in Brisbane to 13-2 and joined Victoria Azarenka (2009, 2016) and Serena Williams (2013-14) as the third woman to win the tournament twice.

Associated Press
NEWS
Red-hot Vekic to meet Pliskova in Brisbane
RELATED STORY
Top 5 wins of Karolina Pliskova's career
RELATED STORY
Pliskova battles past Putintseva, Birrell upsets Kasatkina
RELATED STORY
Medvedev beats Raonic to reach semifinals in Brisbane
RELATED STORY
Tsurenko upsets second-seeded Osaka to reach Brisbane final
RELATED STORY
WTA Finals 2018: Elina Svitolina secures a second win in...
RELATED STORY
Nadal withdraws, Murray loses to Medvedev in Brisbane
RELATED STORY
Pliskova seals semi-final spot as Kvitova exits WTA Finals
RELATED STORY
Top 8 greatest Czech tennis players of all time
RELATED STORY
Osaka admits attitude problem after Tsurenko sets up...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us