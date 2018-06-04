Kasatkina holds advantage as bad light stops Wozniacki clash

Bad light halted Caroline Wozniacki's French Open clash with Daria Kasatkina, the latter leading by a set.

Caroline Wozniacki and Darya Kasatkina discuss the light at Roland Garros

Caroline Wozniacki will have Sunday night to compose herself after the world number two's fourth-round match with Daria Kasatkina was suspended in the second set due to bad light.

Much to the ire of the fans packed inside Court Philippe Chatrier, the enthralling encounter came to an end with the score at 7-6 (7-5) 3-3, Kasatkina having taken the first set.

The clash nearly came to a halt at 1-1 when both players approached the umpire, but they were convinced to play on by the match referee.

However, after a Wozniacki hold, the players returned to the changing room, with their clash now set to continue on Monday.

Wozniacki will hope to eradicate the errors that marred her performance, the second seed dropping a set for the first time this week against the impressive Russian.

A messy start from both players saw breaks of serve traded regularly, Wozniacki's forehand particularly wayward as she twice overcooked cross-court shots.

From game seven the Australian Open champion appeared to have found her rhythm, controlling play from the baseline against the erratic Kasatkina.

However, the 21-year-old was still able to produce moments of quality, her boundless energy frustrating Wozniacki at the other end.

Having trailed 5-4 in the opener, the 14th seed put herself in sight of the first set with a sublime cross-court forehand on the run.

An over-hit forehand from Wozniacki in the tie-break gave Kasatkina a 1-0 lead, the first time the Dane has fallen behind this week.

The light then became an issue and the players soon departed, not before six more stunningly competitive games that saw Kasatkina produce an outrageous drop shot in game three.