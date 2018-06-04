Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Kasatkina into uncharted territory with Wozniacki win

Caroline Wozniacki exited the French Open as Daria Kasatkina reeled off three straight games in their interrupted fourth-round clash.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 04 Jun 2018, 16:39 IST
16
DariaKasatkina - Cropped
Daria Kasatkina defeated Caroline Wozniacki at Roland Garros

Daria Kasatkina reeled off three games on the spin to dump Caroline Wozniacki out of the French Open in double-quick time on Monday.

Following a suspension due to bad light a day prior, the two competitors resumed on Court Philippe Chatrier with Kasatkina a set up with the second finely balanced at 3-3.

But any hopes of a Wozniacki turnaround were swiftly ended as the 14th seed completed a 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 success to reach her maiden grand slam quarter-final, where she will face US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

It was suggested Sunday's postponement worked against Kasatkina, but the Russian showed no signs of having lost any momentum as she opened with a comfortable hold before putting her opponent under the pump in the next.

A couple of colossal forehands set up break points and, although Wozniacki fought back on both occasions, she had no answer at the third time of asking as Kasatkina's relentless pressure forced another mistake.

And Kasatkina showed no nerves in serving out the match, a convincing hold secured when the second seed - who consequently fell out of the battle to be world number one - went wide to bow out in disappointingly swift fashion.

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Kasatkina [14] bt Wozniacki [2] 7-6 (7-5) 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Kasatkina – 23/35
Wozniacki – 19/33

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Kasatkina – 1/6
Wozniacki – 0/1

BREAK POINTS WON
Kasatkina – 4/10
Wozniacki – 3/7

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Kasatkina – 80
Wozniacki – 69

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Kasatkina – 64/28
Wozniacki – 57/45

TOTAL POINTS
Kasatkina – 77
Wozniacki – 72

Kasatkina holds advantage as bad light stops Wozniacki clash
RELATED STORY
Kasatkina too good for Wozniacki
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Wozniacki-Kasatkina halted because of darkness
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Kasatkina reaches French Open quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
Halep, Kerber ease through as Wozniacki exits
RELATED STORY
Kasatkina thrashes Kerber at Indian Wells
RELATED STORY
Rapid Wozniacki downs plucky Parmentier
RELATED STORY
Giant-slaying Kasatkina upstages Venus to reach Indian...
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki waltzes into third round
RELATED STORY
Svitolina never felt a French Open favourite, Wozniacki...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...