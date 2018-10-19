×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Kerber and Osaka to meet at WTA Finals

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    19 Oct 2018, 18:05 IST
Naomi Osaka Angelique Kerber - cropped
Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber at the 2017 US Open

Top seed Angelique Kerber will face Naomi Osaka, Sloane Stephens and Kiki Bertens in the round-robin phase of the WTA Finals.

The two groups for the lucrative season-ending competition were drawn on Friday at a glitzy ceremony in Singapore, which is hosting the event for the last time.

Wimbledon champion Kerber, elevated to top seed after world number one Simona Halep withdrew through injury, was drawn alongside the three tournament debutants in the Red Group.

Osaka and Stephens are the last two winners of the US Open, the former claiming a stunning breakthrough success last month, while Bertens' place in the field was confirmed earlier this week when Halep pulled out.

The White Group will feature defending WTA Finals champion Caroline Wozniacki, 2011 winner Petra Kvitova, Elina Svitolina and Karolina Pliskova.

Like Kerber and Osaka, Wozniacki was also a slam-winner in 2018, claiming the Australian Open title in Melbourne.

Kvitova has more titles this year than any other player, having won tournaments in St Petersburg, Doha, Prague, Madrid and Birmingham, while Svitolina and Pliskova joined Bertens in confirming qualification for Singapore this week.

The top two players from each pool will meet in the semi-finals.

After this season's event, which begins on Sunday, the tournament will be hosted in Shenzhen, China for the next 10 years.

WTA Finals draw

Red Group

Angelique Kerber (1), Naomi Osaka (3), Sloane Stephens (5), Kiki Bertens (8)

White Group

Caroline Wozniacki (2), Petra Kvitova (4), Elina Svitolina (6), Karolina Pliskova (7)

Omnisport
NEWS
Bertens loss hands Pliskova last WTA Finals berth
RELATED STORY
Osaka cruises through to China Open quarter-finals
RELATED STORY
Stephens qualifies for WTA Finals as Svitolina sits out...
RELATED STORY
Top-ranked Simona Halep withdraws from WTA Finals
RELATED STORY
Osaka into China Open quarters, Zhang upsets Kerber
RELATED STORY
Kerber, Osaka, Garcia march into China Open 3rd round
RELATED STORY
Osaka up to fourth in WTA rankings
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki books Finals place as Chinese stars stun seeds
RELATED STORY
Osaka wows Tokyo crowd on WTA return
RELATED STORY
Osaka into China Open quarters, Zhang upsets Kerber
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us