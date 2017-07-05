Kerber and Pliskova cruise through, marathon duo Rodionova and Martic topple seeds

Angelique Kerber thinks she may be turning the corner after a disappointing year, while Karolina Pliskova impressed at Wimbledon on day two.

by Omnisport News 05 Jul 2017, 03:50 IST

Angelique Kerber celebrates during her first-round victory over Irina Falconi at Wimbledon

Angelique Kerber and Karolina Pliskova secured straight-sets victories, while Arina Rodionova and Petra Martic claimed the scalps of seeds in marathon first-round matches at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Kerber has not won a title this year and lost in the first round of the French Open, but the world number one beat Irina Falconi 6-4 6-4 in the opening match on Centre Court.

While last year's runner-up Kerber is not strongly fancied to claim a first title at the All England Club, Pliskova is among the favourites for what would be her maiden major crown.

The third seed demonstrated why she is viewed as one of the main contenders, brushing aside Evgeniya Rodina 6-1 6-4 on No.1 Court.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova was among five seeded women to fall at the first hurdle on day two, Australian Rodionova accounting for the Russian 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 9-7 to claim her first main-draw victory in a major after saving seven match points.

- Seven match points saved

- First Grand Slam main draw win



A moment to savour for @arinarodionova...#FeelWimbledon @JaguarUK pic.twitter.com/WjxL8GdKTt — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2017

Martic also sprung a surprise by getting past 20th seed Daria Gavrilova 6-4 2-6 10-8, while Kiki Bertens, Lauren Davis and Zhang Shuai were the other seeds to be bundled out.

Caroline Wozniacki, Agnieszka Radwanska and Garbine Muguruza joined the ranks of big names who made it through to round two.

KERBER HOPES TO TURN THE CORNER

Kerber spoke of her relief at putting the clay-court season behind her and the German believes her fortunes could change after getting past Falconi.

The two-time major champion got the job done with efficiency against the unseeded Falconi and will now take on Kirsten Flipkens.

The top seed said: "I think I'm on my way. I think the last few months I had, like, a few up and downs. But I think also a lot of things that I've learned from, new experiences."

OMINOUS START FOR PLISKOVA

Pliskova was a class apart from Rodina, sending the unseeded Russian packing in just an hour and 11 minutes.

The Czech blasted down nine aces and came up with 35 winners in a one-sided contest, sending an early message to her rivals.

Karolina Pliskova advances…



The No.3 seed defeats Evgeniya Rodina 6-1, 6-4.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/HtEcxQzayW — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2017

Pliskova won the Aegon International last weekend and looks capable of claiming a maiden grand slam in London.

World number 87 Magdalena Rybarikova will be her opponent in the second round.

RODIONOVA AND MARTIC PASS MAJOR ENDURANCE TESTS

There were many feeling they had not gotten their money's worth with four men retiring in the singles tournament due to injuries, but Rodionova and Martic certainly put on a show in their respective matches.

The 166-ranked Rodionova fended off five match points against 16th seed Pavlyuchenkova to force a second-set tie-break, then another two before winning the breaker.

Rodionova failed to take a first match point of her own in a lengthy deciding set, but eventually won a titanic tussle in just over two-and-a-half hours on Court 17.

Martic sent 20th seed Gavrilova out earlier in the day on Court 14, the 135-ranked Croatian qualifier taking two hours and 35 minutes to come out on top in another thrilling battle.

WOZNIACKI OVERCOMES WOBBLE, MUGURUZA AND RADWANSKA COAST THROUGH

Fifth seed Wozniacki came through her contest, which was moved to Centre Court after Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer's opponents retired early due to injury, against Timea Babos 6-4 4-6 6-1 after losing her way in the second set.

Next stop: the second round



Caroline Wozniacki beats Timea Babos 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 on Centre Court.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/xR8VjIjOsd — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2017

Muguruza was a straight-sets winner against Ekaterina Alexandrova, while Radwanska got past Jelena Jankovic 7-6 (7-3) 6-0.

Bertens was beaten by Sorana Cirstea, while Davis was dumped out by fellow American Varvara Lepchenko and Zhang was consigned to an early exit at the hands of Viktorija Golubic.