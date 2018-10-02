Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kerber, Osaka, Garcia march into China Open 3rd round

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    02 Oct 2018, 19:57 IST
AP Image

BEIJING (AP) — Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber came back from a break down twice in the first set to beat Carla Suarez Navarro 7-6 (4), 6-1 in the second round of the China Open on Tuesday.

"The conditions with the shadow on court were not so easy to play in the first set," the third-ranked Kerber said.

Defending champion Caroline Garcia survived another tough match to book her place in the third round when she defeated Polona Hercog 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Garcia was stretched to three sets in her first-round win over Yafan Wang.

Garcia will next face new Wuhan Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, who saw off Garbine Muguruz 7-5, 6-4 on her third match point.

No. 8-seeded Naomi Osaka celebrated qualifying for her first WTA Finals next month by beating Danielle Collins of the United States 6-1, 6-0. Osaka was broken in the first game and won the next 12.

She faces No. 10-seeded Julia Goerges for a place in the quarterfinals.

Qiang Wang blanked No. 12 seeded Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-0. Ostapenko struggled with a left arm injury.

No. 9-seeded Sloane Stephens qualified for the round of 16 for the second time when she beat Saisai Zheng 6-1, 6-3.

Associated Press
NEWS
Kerber and Garcia through in China as Halep succumbs to...
RELATED STORY
Halep retires from China Open 1st round with back injury
RELATED STORY
Halep and Garcia among seeds to fall in Wuhan
RELATED STORY
US Open champion Osaka dominant on return to action in Japan
RELATED STORY
Osaka glad of distraction from 'bittersweet' US Open final
RELATED STORY
Relentless Osaka thrashes Collins in Beijing
RELATED STORY
Sharapova trounces Ostapenko as Kerber, Kvitova bow out
RELATED STORY
A case of what might have been for Serena's comeback season
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka final...
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: 5 things to know about first-time Grand...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us