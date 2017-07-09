Kerber survives Rogers scare, Muguruza ready for week two

Angelique Kerber, Agnieszka Radwanska and Caroline Wozniacki survived scares at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Some of the biggest names in women's tennis were given a stern examination of their capabilities on Saturday as the third round of Wimbledon produced some fascinating ties.

World number one Angelique Kerber needed three sets to get the better of Shelby Rogers, while Agnieszka Radwanska and Caroline Wozniacki also had to come from behind in their matches.

Garbine Muguruza - Kerber's next opponent - had no such trouble as she saw off Sorana Cirstea in straight sets.

Here we take a look at some of the biggest talking points from day six of the women's draw.

TURNING POINT FOR KERBER?

Kerber came back from the brink to beat Rogers in a titanic third-round battle at Wimbledon and keep her hopes of remaining world number one alive.

The German needs to reach the final to have a chance of retaining her place atop the rankings, but was given a real scare by her American opponent.

Already a set down, Kerber faced a break point at 2-4 in the second, but raised her game in the nick of time to claim a 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 triumph and book a last-16 meeting with Muguruza.

And Kerber felt the result could be the turning point in what has been a disappointing season so far.

"It was for sure a really important win for me, especially because it was a really up-and-down match. I turned the match around," she said.

"Maybe it is a turnaround [in the season]. We will see. But for me it was really important to win this match."

'THE EXCITING PART COMES NOW' FOR MUGURUZA

Muguruza, runner-up at Wimbledon two years ago, is yet to drop a set in her run to the fourth round. Cirstea was well beaten 6-2 6-2 on Saturday and Muguruza - French Open champion last year - is eagerly awaiting the business end of another tournament.

"I'm feeling pretty good," she said. "I felt today I improved a little bit my game compared to the previous matches. I'm happy the way I'm playing out there. It's not easy. I'm working hard.

"It's great obviously to reach the second week. That's everybody's goal, to go through the first week, the first matches, then the exciting part comes now in a way."

RADWANSKA BITES BACK AGAINST BACSINSZKY

With the likes of Karolina Pliskova and Petra Kvitova out, many are talking up Radwanska's chances of reaching a second Wimbledon final, five years on from her 2012 loss to Serena Williams.

The ninth seed had it far from all her own way against Timea Bacsinszky on Centre Court on Saturday, however, as she showed her battling qualities to fight back from a set down and prevail.

She was broken three times in losing the opener, but levelled up courtesy of an early break in the second and raced into a 5-0 lead in the decider before advancing to set up a last-16 meeting with seventh seed Svetlana Kuznetsova.

BEST OF THE REST

Wozniacki was another who had to come from behind to get the better of Anett Kontaveit, winning 3-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-2, while Kuznetsova, Magdalena Rybarikova, Coco Vandeweghe and qualifier Petra Martic put on impressive displays to progress in straight sets.