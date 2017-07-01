Kerber tempers Wimbledon expectations

Angelique Kerber has put her French Open nightmare behind her as she turns her attention to another assault on Wimbledon.

Top seed Angelique Kerber will not put too much pressure on herself to succeed at Wimbledon after enduring a dismal clay-court season which she was glad to see the back of.

Kerber was beaten by Ekaterina Makarova in the first round of the French Open, bringing an end to a poor campaign on the red surface.

The two-time grand slam champion has not won a title this year, but will still start the third major of the year at the All England Club at the top of the rankings.

Kerber, who will take on the 246th-ranked Irina Falconi in the first round, was beaten in her first Wimbledon final 12 months ago and is relishing getting back on the famous grass next week.

But the German, beaten by Johanna Konta in the quarter-finals of the Aegon International this week, is not getting ahead of herself as she attempts to return to the sort of form that made her such a force last year.

She said: "I will not put too much pressure on myself.

"I have already been number one for so long and I will try to keep it, but I am here to play round by round and only focus on my matches, not the numbers, the rankings or the points that I have to defend. I will focus day by day and not complicate things."

Kerber added: "It's great to be back [at Wimbledon] when I was here yesterday [Friday] a lot of great memories came through my mind, it's nice to be back on the grass here at Wimbledon and I'm feeling good.

"I had matches last week [at Eastbourne], I'm healthy so far, so that is important for me.

"I'm feeling much better playing on grass, I worked very hard the last few weeks after Paris. I'm not thinking about Paris and the clay-court season anymore."