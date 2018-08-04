Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Klizan clinches sixth tour title at Generali Open

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    04 Aug 2018, 21:10 IST
Martin Klizan - cropped
Tennis player Martin Klizan

Martin Klizan maintained his record of winning every ATP Tour final he has been in with a straight-sets success over fellow qualifier Denis Istomin at the Generali Open.

In just the second all-qualifier final since the tour was established 28 years ago, Klizan won 6-2 6-2 in the final in Austria and celebrated by removing his shirt.

Klizan, who had beaten top seed and home hope Dominic Thiem earlier in the competition, converted each of his four break points and won 78 per cent of points on his first serve.

The Slovakian has now emerged victorious in every one of his six tour finals - equalling a record for most victories without defeat at that stage set by Ernests Gulbis.

"Sometimes in the finals I was lucky, sometimes it was hard work and sometimes I was better on court," Klizan told the ATP's official website. "You never know what is going to happen.

"I am just happy to have that kind of statistic, winning six titles from six finals. In doubles, I have four titles from four finals - it is very good and I am very proud."

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Istomin ends Jarry's fine run to set up Klizan final
RELATED STORY
Jarry halts in-form Berrettini as seeds slip in Austria
RELATED STORY
Thiem falls at first hurdle in Kitzbuhel
RELATED STORY
Berrettini beats Simon in Austria to continue fine form
RELATED STORY
Troicki topples returning Tomic in Istanbul, Klizan...
RELATED STORY
Isner defends title for fifth Atlanta crown
RELATED STORY
Holder Zverev survives BMW Open scare
RELATED STORY
Munich Open semis: Zverev v Chung, Kohlschreiber v Marterer
RELATED STORY
Wang claims first title following Zheng retirement
RELATED STORY
Lajovic comfortable in opener as Novak downs compatriot
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us