×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kohli, Paine resume verbal duel; umpire issues a warning

PTI
NEWS
News
17 Dec 2018, 11:01 IST

Perth, Dec 17 (PTI) Warring captains Virat Kohli and Tim Paine on Monday resumed their verbal duel, forcing on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney to warn both the players on the fourth morning of the second Test between India and Australia here.

During the 71st over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, the respective captains were seen exchanging words after Kohli decided to field close to the non-striker and Gaffaney had to step in.

"You're the one that lost it yesterday. Why are you trying to be cool today?" Paine told Kohli.

"That's enough, that's enough," Gaffaney interrupted.

"Come on, play the game. You guys are the captains. Tim, you're the captain."

Paine replied: "We're just having a conversation. There's no swearing ... keep your cool Virat."

Kohli said something which couldn't be picked up by the microphones.

A couple of balls later, the warring duo almost came close to chest bumping when the India skipper walked in front of Paine while he was completing a run.

Kohli later appeared to plead his case to square-leg umpire Kumar Dharmasena as Paine and Usman Khawaja continued to extend Australia's second-innings lead.

"I reckon it's a sign Kohli is starting to lose it," former Test bowler Damien Fleming said on SEN radio.

Advertisement

India commentator Sanjay Manjrekar wasn't too pleased with Kohli's behaviour but former Australian skippers Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke said they had no issue with the verbal exchange between the two captains and that no line has been crossed so far.

Tensions had flared-up towards the end of day three with Kohli and Paine exchanging verbal volleys as the game headed for a nail-biting finish

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Chair umpire Ramos hands Cilic warning for slamming racket
RELATED STORY
The "Code" in Serena Williams' US Open Finals Code...
RELATED STORY
Governing body defends umpire after Serena Williams flap
RELATED STORY
'A la carte' arbitration doesn't exit – umpire Ramos...
RELATED STORY
Mouratoglou admits to coaching Serena during US Open final
RELATED STORY
Serena tried to become bigger than the rules - Court
RELATED STORY
5 instances of tennis players getting disqualified 
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Roger Federer is right about how Serena Williams...
RELATED STORY
US Open umpire who spoke to Kyrgios gets 2-tournament ban
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Tennis great King says double standard in tennis
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us