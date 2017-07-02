Konta allays Wimbledon injury concerns

Johanna Konta thinks she will be able to come through seven matches at Wimbledon despite her injury at Eastbourne.

by Omnisport News 02 Jul 2017, 19:33 IST

Johanna Konta practices at Wimbledon

Johanna Konta believes she is fit it enough to go all the way at Wimbledon as she recovers from a "traumatic fall" at Eastbourne this week.

Konta damaged her spine after slipping and crashing down on the grass during an Aegon International quarter-final victory over world number one Angelique Kerber on Thursday.

There were concerns over whether the sixth seed would be able to play at the All England Club due to an injury that prompted her to pull out of her semi-final with Karolina Pliskova at Devonshire Park.

But the world number seven said she is on the mend ahead of a first-round match against Hsieh Su-Wei at SW19 on Monday, providing another boost for British tennis fans after Andy Murray declared himself fit despite a niggling hip problem.

Konta told reporters on Sunday: "I'm definitely recovering really well. I'm taking it a day at a time. I practiced today. I felt good.

"I'm definitely looking forward to playing my first round. Like Andy, I'd like to think that I'm fit enough to play seven matches, but I'm going to be taking it one at a time.

"It's [the injury] much better. Definitely it was medically the right decision to not continue playing in Eastbourne, to give my body that chance to recover. It was a bit of a traumatic fall on the body."

Konta will be aiming to gain revenge over Hsieh, who shocked her in the first round of the French Open.