Konta becomes first British woman in Wimbledon last eight since 1984

by Reuters News 10 Jul 2017, 20:04 IST

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 10, 2017 Great Britain’s Johanna Konta celebrates winning the first set during the fourth round match against against France’s Caroline Garcia REUTERS/Matthew Childs

By Mitch Phillips

LONDON (Reuters) - Johanna Konta became the first British woman to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals since Jo Durie in 1984 when she beat Caroline Garcia of France 7-6 (3) 4-6 6-4 on Monday.

Konta had previously won only one match in five Wimbledon appearances but now suddenly finds herself with a realistic chance of winning it and becoming the first home champion since Virginia Wade 40 years ago.

The seventh seed, who spent her formative years in Australia before moving to play in Spain as a 14-year-old and then becoming British in 2012, delivered an efficient display in an even battle, albeit with a major wobble in the middle, to overcome a tenacious opponent.

Konta was always on top in the first set despite having to take it via a tie break but then lost five games in a row en route to losing the second.

Serve dominated the final set so much that the first break point did not arrive until the 10th game, but when it did, Konta took full advantage as Garcia netted to lose the match.

(Editing by Mark Heinrich)