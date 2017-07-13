Konta hails 'true champion' Venus Williams after Wimbledon defeat

Venus Williams showed why she is a five-time Wimbledon winner in her semi-final victory over Johanna Konta, according to the Briton.

by Omnisport News 13 Jul 2017, 23:24 IST

Johanna Konta and Venus Williams

Johanna Konta labelled Venus Williams as a "true champion" after her Wimbledon dream came to an end in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Konta was aiming to become the first British female to reach the SW19 showpiece since Virginia Wade in 1977, but 37-year-old Williams was a class above in a 6-4 6-2 victory.

The veteran American nullified Konta's previously solid serve and used all her experience to mix up her game en route to a 73-minute victory.

And Konta had no complaints about her loss to five-time champion Williams, who goes on to face Garbine Muguruza in Saturday's final.

"I think she just showed her true qualities and why she's a five-time champion here, just a true champion that she is.

"It was very difficult for me to get a good foothold in the match. The few opportunities that I did get, she did incredibly well to take them away from me.

"I don't think I did too much wrong out there. I think it was all credit to her."

Despite the disappointment of just falling short at her home grand slam Konta believes her performances in 2017 stand her in good stead for future majors.

She added: "I'm very happy with how I was physically and mentally able to hold up this past grass court season. I did play every week.

"I stayed healthy and I stayed actually mentally quite fresh and ready to keep getting challenged and embracing those challenges along the way.

"That only strengthens my belief that if I'm ever in a position to be involved in a slam for the full fortnight, that I will be able to keep myself in that mental and physical state to be able to deal with hopefully one day playing for a title."