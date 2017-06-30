Konta overcomes horror fall to beat Kerber, German retains top ranking

A nasty fall on match point did not prevent Johanna Konta from beating Angelique Kerber as British players continued to shine at Eastbourne.

Angelique Kerber looks on as Johanna Konta receives treatment

Johanna Konta recovered from a horrendous fall on match point to knock Angelique Kerber out of the Aegon International, but the German will nevertheless enter Wimbledon as the world number one.

Simona Halep's last-eight defeat to Caroline Wozniacki ensured Kerber would remain at the summit of the rankings regardless of her result against Konta, on a day when all eight quarter-finalists at Eastbourne were forced to play twice following rain earlier in the week.

When Great Britain's Konta dramatically lost her footing on her third match point and banged her head in a nasty landing that initially brought her to tears, it appeared likely the home favourite would be forced to retire.

However, after receiving treatment, Konta was able to continue and won the next two points to complete a 6-3 6-4 triumph.

The world number seven, who had earlier got the better of French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko in three sets, said in an on-court interview: "I slipped and I hit my head, so I've got a bit of a sore head right now, but we'll see.

"It's been a busy afternoon, not just for myself but for all the players. We've played a lot of tennis today, so I'm definitely looking forward to recovering the best that I can and looking forward to playing again tomorrow."

Konta will now face Karolina Pliskova, who battled back from losing a first-set tie-break to defeat Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Wozniacki, who also came from a set down against Halep, will face Heather Watson in the last four. Watson beat Barbora Strycova 6-1 1-6 6-4 to ensure an all-British final remains a possibility.