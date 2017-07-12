Konta revelling in 'surreal' Wimbledon run

For the first time since 1978 a British female is in the Wimbledon semi-final and Johanna Konta cannot quite believe it.

by Omnisport News 12 Jul 2017, 00:36 IST

Johanna Konta celebrates at Wimbledon

Johanna Konta says she always retained belief in her ability to defeat Simona Halep after reflecting on a "surreal" achievement of becoming the first British female to reach a Wimbledon semi-final in 39 years.

The Briton showed immense resolve on Centre Court to fight back for a 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 victory against Halep – who would have become world number one with a win – and will be the first British female since Virginia Wade in 1978 to reach the last four.

Konta also equals her best performance at a grand slam – having reached the semis at the 2016 Australian Open – and the sixth seed was still trying to comprehend her achievement when reflecting on the match to BBC Sport.

"I mean right now it's a little bit surreal," she said. "It's quite incredible how quickly things go in tennis. I'm still digesting things a little bit still.

"I definitely felt very clear on what I was trying to achieve out there regardless of whether it was going my way or not.

"I really stuck to my true self and tried to create as many opportunities as possible. I knew that going into the match against Simona that she was really not going to give me much for free.

"I had to be the one to create my own chances and... I felt fortune enough that I took a few of them.

"I've always believed in my own ability. I've always dreamt big."

One sour note was a crowd member calling out on the final point that appeared to affect both players, an untimely incident from Konta's growing fanbase.

"I think they were a little bit overenthusiastic in parts," she added. "Honestly, I definitely cannot complain with the amount of support and general good feelings coming my way.

"I think it was a woman on my end [who] screamed. I think she got overexcited by the deep ball Simona hit.

"It was actually as I hit my ball so I think it affected me more than my opponent."

#Konta totally deserved that win. Was aggressor from start to finish. Controlled middle of the (centre) court so well. #wimbledon — Jamie Murray (@jamie_murray) July 11, 2017

Konta now faces five-time champion Venus Williams in the last four, and she is hoping to continue her memorable run.

"I definitely feel that age is not a factor with her," she said of Williams.

"She's a tremendous champion. I feel very humbled and I'm very excited to share the court with her again.

"Last time she got the better of me but we've had many great battles. I hope we can create another battle."