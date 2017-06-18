Kontaveit breaks title duck in Den Bosch

For the first time in her fledgling career Anett Kontaveit is a WTA champion after victory at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships.

by Omnisport News 18 Jun 2017, 17:21 IST

Anett Kontaveit, in action at the French Open

Anett Kontaveit secured the first WTA title of her career at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships on Sunday with a straight-sets win over Natalia Vikhlyantseva.

It took the Estonian just 73 minutes to end a spirited run from Vikhlyantseva in 's-Hertogenbosch as she claimed a 6-2 6-3 victory in her second final of the year.

Kontaveit took her time to settle into Sunday's showpiece as Vikhlyantseva - who had beaten Andrea Petkovic and Ana Konjuh on her way to the final - pressured her early on, but battled defiantly to save three break chances.

She quickly turned that pressure onto her opponent and, after holding for a 2-1 lead, won three of the next four games before earning the double break to move one set up.

Losing her serve early in the second set did not fluster the 21-year-old as she once again finished with a flourish, her groundstrokes just too good for Vikhlyantseva - the Russian firing long to hand the title to Kontaveit.

"I'm just so excited!" Kontaveit said after the match.

"I thought I played a great match and congrats to Natalia for a great week - I hope we'll have more battles. It's been amazing for me, I had really tough matches and I'm so happy to be through them - to win the final, it's amazing."