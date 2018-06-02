Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Kontaveit makes it unlucky 13 for Kvitova in Paris

Petra Kvitova had been billed as a contender for the title in Paris, but Anett Kontaveit sent her crashing out.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 02 Jun 2018, 17:37 IST
48
petrakvitova - cropped
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova

Petra Kvitova's 13-match winning run was brought to a juddering halt by Anett Kontaveit in the third round of the French Open on Saturday.

Kvitova has been billed as a contender to be crowned champion at Roland Garros for the first time after winning back-to-back titles in Madrid and Prague.

But the 2012 semi-finalist's purple patch was ended by 25th seed Kontaveit, who won 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-4) on Court 1.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, who returned to the court last year after suffering serious damage to her left hand in a knife attack, won the first two games of the match but failed to kick on.

She was broken twice in the first set and failed to hold three times in a row in the second, bowing out after saving three match points.

Kvitova paid for making 57 unforced errors, one of which drew gasps in the second-set tie-break when she hammered a straightforward overhead volley way beyond the baseline.

Estonian Kontaveit will attempt to go beyond the fourth round of a major for the first time when she comes up against Sloane Stephens.

Bertens, Kontaveit and Kasatkina – Can Ostapenko's Roland...
RELATED STORY
Madrid Masters: Kvitova staves off Puig in straight sets
RELATED STORY
Czech court: Attacker on Petra Kvitova taken into custody
RELATED STORY
Halep coasts in Madrid as Muguruza and Kvitova battle...
RELATED STORY
It's kind of unreal - Kvitova surprised by her success...
RELATED STORY
Halep survives Rybarikova scare, Kerber extracts Kvitova...
RELATED STORY
Svitolina never felt a French Open favourite, Wozniacki...
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki exits as Venus, Konta cruise in Miami
RELATED STORY
After acing academics, player with PhD hitting aces in Paris
RELATED STORY
Kvitova outlasts Bertens for 3rd Madrid Open title
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...