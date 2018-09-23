Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Korea change sees Bertens take title in Seoul

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    23 Sep 2018, 15:28 IST
KikiBertens - Cropped
Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens

Kiki Bertens continued her impressive season as she overcame Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets to win the Korea Open on Sunday.

The second seed recorded a 7-6 (7-2) 4-6 6-2 victory in Seoul for her seventh WTA Tour title and third of 2018, adding to her previous successes in Charleston and Cincinnati this year.

Bertens, 26, was pushed hard by Croatia-born Australian Tomljanovic, who fought back from a set down to send an entertaining final into a decider.

Despite serving six double faults in the first set, Bertens took the opener in a tie-break after twice coming from a break down.

Tomljanovic again landed the first blow in the second set, but she was unable to consolidate after breaking for a 2-0 lead.

A fine backhand pass down the line saw Bertens break for 4-3, only for Tomljanovic to respond in style, winning three straight games to level the match before taking a 2-0 lead in the third set.

But, with a maiden title appearing on the cards when one point shy of going 3-0 up, she faded badly down the stretch.

Bertens, in contrast, finished strongly, reeling off six games on the spin to not only secure the trophy but also boost her hopes of qualifying for the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore.

Omnisport
NEWS
Kiki Bertens wins Korea Open in 3 sets over Ajla Tomljanovic
RELATED STORY
Defending champion Ostapenko dumped out of Korea Open
RELATED STORY
Rain delays Ostapenko in Seoul, Wang books Guangzhou semi
RELATED STORY
Ostapenko begins Korea Open defence with victory
RELATED STORY
Wang thrashes Putintseva to win Guangzhou title
RELATED STORY
Korea Open 2018: Jelena Ostapenko begins title defense...
RELATED STORY
Korea Open: Alexandrova upsets Ostapenko in straight sets
RELATED STORY
Halep to meet Bertens in Cincinnati final
RELATED STORY
Western & Southern Open: Bertens overcomes deficit to...
RELATED STORY
Brilliant Bertens ousts last of top-10 seeds at Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us