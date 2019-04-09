Kuznetsova marks return with Lugano comeback

Two-time grand slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova

Svetlana Kuznetsova marked her return to the WTA Tour with a fine comeback to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round of the Ladies Open Lugano.

The two-time grand slam champion has been out since September because of a knee injury and appeared poised for defeat in her first match back.

She lost the first set to her Russian compatriot but the 33-year-old's clay-court prowess came to the fore and Kuznetsova took the second set in emphatic fashion.

A frenetic decider went to a tie-break, in which Kuznetsova surged into a 6-2 lead. Alexandrova saved four successive match points but consecutive unforced errors - which took her tally for the match to 70 - allowed Kuznetsova to triumph 3-6 6-2 7-6 (8-6).

The first match and win of 2019 is in the books for @SvetlanaK27

She claims the match over Alexandrova, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6(6).#SamsungOpen pic.twitter.com/cQn3kuediO — WTA (@WTA) April 8, 2019

Though sixth seed Alexandrova tumbled out, fourth seed Alison Van Uytvanck survived a scare, recovering after a second-set bagel to prevail 6-2 0-6 6-4 against Tereza Smitkova.

Monday's two other main draw matches also went the distance. Sorana Cirstea fought back from a set down to see off Mona Barthel and Viktorija Golubic did the same in her match with Arantxa Rus.