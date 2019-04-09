×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kuznetsova marks return with Lugano comeback

Omnisport
NEWS
News
09 Apr 2019, 03:08 IST
Kuznetsova-Cropped
Two-time grand slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova

Svetlana Kuznetsova marked her return to the WTA Tour with a fine comeback to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round of the Ladies Open Lugano.

The two-time grand slam champion has been out since September because of a knee injury and appeared poised for defeat in her first match back.

She lost the first set to her Russian compatriot but the 33-year-old's clay-court prowess came to the fore and Kuznetsova took the second set in emphatic fashion.

A frenetic decider went to a tie-break, in which Kuznetsova surged into a 6-2 lead. Alexandrova saved four successive match points but consecutive unforced errors - which took her tally for the match to 70 - allowed Kuznetsova to triumph 3-6 6-2 7-6 (8-6).

Though sixth seed Alexandrova tumbled out, fourth seed Alison Van Uytvanck survived a scare, recovering after a second-set bagel to prevail 6-2 0-6 6-4 against Tereza Smitkova.

Monday's two other main draw matches also went the distance. Sorana Cirstea fought back from a set down to see off Mona Barthel and Viktorija Golubic did the same in her match with Arantxa Rus.

Omnisport
NEWS
Tennis Anecdotes: The inspiration behind the magnificent comeback of Andre Agassi in 1999
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer bags 101st career title with win over John Isner
RELATED STORY
Federer and Kyrgios give the tennis world a week to celebrate with their incredible volleys and drop shots
RELATED STORY
Pliskova saves four match points to stun Serena with comeback win
RELATED STORY
5 tennis players who made a comeback after retiring
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019 recap: Federer dominates, Auger-Aliassime impresses, Kyrgios astounds
RELATED STORY
Sania eyeing a comeback by year end
RELATED STORY
Women's Tennis: 4 Young players who could win a Grand Slam in 2019
RELATED STORY
Tennis Anecdotes: The incident that changed everything for Roger Federer
RELATED STORY
Volvo Car Open: Bencic reaches QF with win over Townsend
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us