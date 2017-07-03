Kvitova admits to feeling 'tight' in opening win

Although an abdominal injury was no longer causing her any pain in her Wimbledon opener, Petra Kvitova admitted improvements can be made.

Petra Kvitova after beating Johanna Larsson

Petra Kvitova confessed she felt "a bit tight" as she started her Wimbledon campaign with a comfortable win against Johanna Larsson.

Despite heading to the All England Club with just seven matches under her belt in 2017 due to injuries sustained when she was the victim of a knife attack last December, Kvitova has been tipped as a favourite for glory.

The two-time champion won the Aegon Classic last month but pulled out of Eastbourne due to an abdominal injury, which she assured caused her no pain despite some other issues in the 6-3 6-4 victory over Larsson.

"I think I'm still missing the matches. You can't really train, you just need to play as many matches as you can," Kvitova told BBC Sport.

"I think I was a bit tight today, I was nervous before and that's probably why I started a little bit badly on my serve and I need to improve for sure my serve and some ground strokes.

"I feel no pain [in my abdominals] which is good but of course I missed a few days of practising. I hope with the matches and with practice it will be better and better."

"It was a big motivation to come back and play #Wimbledon "



"I'm happy that dream came true"



The pleasure was all ours, @Petra_Kvitova pic.twitter.com/Cl9ed496qw — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2017

Kvitova enjoyed returning to Centre Court, the scene of her two major triumphs, after battling back from injury.

She said: "It was amazing to step on it again. I felt the energy from the crowd today and it was amazing to be back here and playing on the beautiful centre court. It's my favourite centre court of my career.

"It was my motivation to come back and play in Wimbledon and I'm very happy the dream came true and I was able to play here again."