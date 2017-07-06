Kvitova eyes tour return after disappointing Wimbledon exit

It was been a difficult six months for Petra Kvitova but she hopes to have turned a corner despite exiting Wimbledon in round two.

by Omnisport News 06 Jul 2017, 03:44 IST

Petra Kvitova receives treatment at Wimbledon

Petra Kvitova hopes a return to the WTA Tour on a full-time basis is not too far away despite seeing her Wimbledon dream come to a disappointing end on Wednesday.

The two-time Wimbledon champion only returned to action at the French Open, six months after being stabbed in the hand during a burglary at her home.

She made the second round in Paris but then claimed the title in Birmingham which made some install her as favourite for Wimbledon.

A fairytale third title was not to be, though, as Kvitova struggled against Madison Brengle, her lack of fitness taking its toll - particularly in the deciding set of her 6-3 1-6 6-2 loss.

Kvitova needed medical attention at 5-2 in the third to check her blood pressure and heart rate, and although she continued there was no way back.

"I just couldn't handle it today," she admitted in her post-match press conference.

"Unfortunately I didn't really start well in the third set, which I think took a lot of my energy. I just couldn't get back into that set. It was tough to turn it around.

"I was really trying [but] I could just not breathe, and I was feeling a bit sick."

Despite the disappointment Kvitova hopes she is closer to becoming a regular face on the WTA Tour again.

"I think coming and playing at grass court tournaments was a step to being back on the tour, to get use3d to the normal conditions," she added.

"I love playing tennis so I needed to do this and I hope it will make me stronger. It was a kind of difficult six months."