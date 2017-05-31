Kvitova looking forward to 'business as usual' following Roland Garros return

After making an encouraging return to competitive tennis at Roland Garros, Petra Kvitova is eager to focus on challenging at Wimbledon.

by Omnisport News 31 May 2017, 21:37 IST

Petra Kvitova in action at Roland Garros

Petra Kvitova is eager to get back to "business as usual" and looking forward to Wimbledon following a successful return to action at the French Open.

Kvitova made her comeback at Roland Garros on Sunday, beating Julia Boserup in straight sets six months after sustaining severe hand injuries when she was stabbed by an intruder who broke into her apartment.

Although the two-time Wimbledon champion lost her second-round match in Paris on Wednesday, there were still plenty of positives to take from the performance as she was narrowly beaten by Bethanie Mattek-Sands in a high-quality contest on Court 1.

Following her exit from the tournament, Kvitova told a news conference: "After the match, I didn't feel as bad as I probably normally do. I mean, I'm still happy I'm here and playing.

"The fairytale ended. Now, in upcoming weeks, I think it will be business as usual. That's what I'm looking forward to, just focusing on the tennis and on the game and everything I need to do to improve my game.

"Actually I didn't really have expectations here. I just came to open my comeback. The mission is completed, which I'm very happy for, and I'm happy that this all ended. I just will focus now for grass and for the tennis again."

Kvitova is relishing a return to the All England Club, where she claimed the women's singles title in 2011 and 2014.

"We do have a lot of attention here. And Wimbledon should be much more relaxed afterwards. I really am looking forward to being there," added the Czech.

"It's a really great tournament for me. I have the best memories which I can have.

"To be on the grass again, it will be amazing for me. I'm glad that it wasn't taken away from me to be there one more time, at least. I will enjoy it much more probably than the other years."

There was a warm embrace between Kvitova and Mattek-Sands at the net after the American triumphed 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-5).

Mattek-Sands said: "I was really happy to see her back, especially after everything that had happened. She's an inspiration, actually.

"That's what I told her end of the match too. She not only came back from all of that, she came back playing well. We had a great match.

"It's really good to see her back and playing well. She's a great champion, so it's a really good win for me."