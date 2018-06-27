Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kvitova pulls out of Eastbourne with hamstring injury

Associated Press
NEWS
News
AP Image

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Petra Kvitova has pulled out of the Eastbourne International tournament with a hamstring injury.

The eighth-ranked Czech had been scheduled to play Agnieszka Radwanska in the third round later Wednesday.

"I'm really disappointed to have to withdraw from Eastbourne this morning," Kvitova said in a statement, quoted on the WTA website.

"I felt my hamstring in the Birmingham final and, although I played with tape in my match here yesterday, when I woke up this morning it felt worse. With Wimbledon around the corner I couldn't take the risk of making it worse by playing today."

Kvitova fought back from a set down to beat Magdalena Rybarikova and retain her grass-court Birmingham Classic title on Sunday.

Kvitova is the No. 8 seeded player at Wimbledon, where she will aim for a third singles title.

Kvitova withdraws in Eastbourne with Wimbledon on horizon
RELATED STORY
Halep pulls out of Eastbourne International
RELATED STORY
Kvitova, Konta ease into 3rd round at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Bondarenko no match for impressive Kvitova
RELATED STORY
Collins, Pavlyuchenkova through to 2nd round in Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
In-form Kvitova defends Birmingham title
RELATED STORY
Muguruza loses in Birmingham 2nd round, Kvitova advances
RELATED STORY
Murray accepts Eastbourne wildcard
RELATED STORY
Pliskova and Wozniacki through to third round in Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Murray to meet Wawrinka at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us