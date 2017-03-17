Kyrgios pulls out of Federer clash through illness

After coming down with what he thinks may be food poisoning, Nick Kyrgios will not take to the court to face Roger Federer on Friday.

by Omnisport News 17 Mar 2017, 23:11 IST

Nick Kygrios has withdrawn from his BNP Paribas Open quarter-final against Roger Federer due to illness.

Australian Kyrgios showed true signs of his potential in victories over Alexander Zverev and title-holder Novak Djokovic.

However, sickness forced him to pull out of a clash with Australian Open champion Federer on Friday.

"Unfortunately I am unable to play today due to sickness," Kyrgios wrote on Twitter.

"At this stage we think it's food poisoning and I'm praying it's nothing more.

"After a restless night of being sick I have nothing left and to play a great champion like Roger, I need to be at my best to have a chance.

"I don't take this decision lightly, these are the matches we train for but I'm in no fit state to take to the court.

"I'm sorry to the fans that I'm unable to take to the court but I have to put my health first and I hope you understand.

"I want to wish Roger the best of luck for the rest of the tournament and thank every one for their support so far here at the BNP Paribas Open.

"I will definitely be back."

After returning from a ban for tanking at the Shanghai Masters last October, Kyrgios showed good form to reach the semi-finals in Marseille and Mexico last month.

However, his withdrawal in Indian Wells means Federer advances to the final four, where he will face either Jack Sock or Kei Nishikori.