Kyrgios withdraws injured from Wimbledon first-round match

Having battled a hip injury ahead of Wimbledon, Nick Kyrgios was unable to complete his first-round match against Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

by Omnisport News 03 Jul 2017, 22:04 IST

Nick Kyrgios before his Wimbledon retirement

Nick Kyrgios became the first major casualty of Wimbledon 2017 as he was forced to retire from his first-round match with Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Herbert had a 6-3 6-4 lead on Court Three when Kyrgios was unable to continue.

The Australian suffered a left hip injury on the opening day at Queen's Club in a fall during his match with Donald Young and was clearly feeling the effects at SW19 on Monday.

Herbert, himself playing with a back niggle, took the first set as Kyrgios laboured around the playing surface, unable to chase down numerous balls inside the base line, and regularly looking for powerful, if chancy, winners.

With the match on serve in the second, Kyrgios refused to sit between games and was broken again when play resumed to put Herbert on course to take a two-set lead, which he served out to love as the world number 20 continued to stagger deep in the court.

Kyrgios received medical attention after the end of the second set, but was deemed unfit to continue.