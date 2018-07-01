Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Lee nets historic win in Malaysia Open over Momota

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
16   //    01 Jul 2018, 17:28 IST

Kuala Lumpur, Jul 1 (AFP) Malaysian veteran Lee Chong Wei beat young Japanese shuttler Kento Momota 21-17 23-21 today to grab the Malaysia Open title for a historic 12th time.

The home favourite Lee executed a sensational attack strategy that left the rising star Momota confused and flat footed.

In the women's singles final, top seed Tai Tzu Ying from Taiwan saw off China's He Bingjiao 22-20, 21-11.

Lee, 35, triumphed in 71-minutes to avenge his defeat to Momota, 23, in the semi-finals of the Asian Championships in April.

The defeat brought an abrupt end to Momota's 21-match winning streak.

"There was some pressure for me to win this tournament," Lee told reporters.

"Now I have won the Malaysia Open for the 12th time. I hope this will encourage me to do well at the world championships and Asian Games." The world number six Lee left Momota hapless with his sharp overhead drives to take the opening game 21-17 in 30 minutes backed by a raucous home crowd.

At times during the game Momota was left bewildered.

But in the second game, Momota recovered admirably with similar powerful overhead smashes and some brilliant defence work.

Momota was full of praise for Lee.

"Even though he is 12 to 13-years older, he is a strong player and still dominates men's badminton

