Let's keep making noise! - Serena dedicates Wimbledon run to fellow mothers

Serena Williams celebrates reaching the Wimbledon final

Serena Williams dedicated her run to the Wimbledon final to fellow mothers, telling them to "keep making noise".

Williams, a 23-time grand slam champion, was playing at her second major since returning from a year-long lay-off to give birth to her first child.

And after showing flashes of her best form so soon after making her comeback, Williams was hopeful she could inspire others.

"These past two weeks were a sound for all moms staying home and working. You can do it, you really can," she posted on Twitter.

These past 2 weeks was a sound for all moms stay home and working you can do it you really can! I’m not any better or diff than any of you all. Your support has ment so much to me. Let’s keep making noise everyday in everything we do. #roadtoUSOpen pic.twitter.com/5OLYk1a6cK — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 16, 2018

"I'm not any better or different than any of you all. Your support has meant so much to me. Let's keep making noise everyday in everything we do."

Williams included the hashtag "#roadtoUSOpen" as she turns her attention towards the final grand slam of the year, where she has triumphed six times previously.