×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Light at the end of the tunnel? - Murray shares encouraging Instagram post

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29   //    24 Oct 2018, 13:52 IST
AndyMurray-Cropped
Former world number one Andy Murray

Andy Murray appears to have hinted he could be nearing the end of his injury struggles with a post on social media.

The former world number one played in just six tournaments in 2018 as he made his return from hip surgery.

He withdrew from the China Open to mark the end of a season in which he featured in just one grand slam, losing to Fernando Verdasco in the second round of the US Open.

Despite clearly still being short of the best that saw him win three slam titles and two Olympic gold medals, Murray managed to win seven of his 13 matches in his return to the ATP Tour.

And he seemed to indicate further progress has been made by posting an image of light at the end of a tunnel on Instagram on Wednesday.

Murray has just over two months to be ready for the Australian Open, with 2019's opening major starting on January 14.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andy Murray (@andymurray) on

Omnisport
NEWS
5 most-followed Tennis stars on Instagram
RELATED STORY
'If tennis doesn't work out...' - Murray touts Kyrgios as...
RELATED STORY
Murray pokes fun at Kyrgios following umpire's intervention
RELATED STORY
Murray announces intention to end season early
RELATED STORY
Apparently I've started imagining things - Murray hits...
RELATED STORY
Got to be careful what you say in DC! - Murray appears to...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Murray withdraws from Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Sheepish Murray comically drops commemorative...
RELATED STORY
Give me a buzz! - Murray offers Wimbledon coaching expertise
RELATED STORY
Murray 'starting from scratch' in Washington
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us