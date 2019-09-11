Linette storms into Jiangxi quarters as Hsieh labours through in Hiroshima

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 11 Sep 2019, 17:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Magda Linette in action

Bronx Open champion Magda Linette eased into the quarter-finals of the Jiangxi Open in confident fashion with a 6-2 6-3 victory over Liu Fangzhou.

It took world number 45 Linette just 58 minutes to complete her straight-sets victory over the wildcard, as the Pole moved to within one win of matching her run to the semi-finals in 2018.

Linette hit 20 winners in total, without conceding a break point to her opponent - a quarter-finalist in Nanchang in 2016 and 2018.

The third seed will take on Rebecca Peterson in the last eight, after the Swede's victory over Jana Fett, while Viktorija Golubic and Kateryna Kozlova also progressed.

.@MagdaLinette wraps it up with an ace

She's through to the quarterfinals, defeating Liu, 6-2, 6-3.@JiangxiOpen pic.twitter.com/N4zG3rVW6m — WTA (@WTA) September 11, 2019

In Hiroshima, defending Hana-cupid Japan Open champion Hsieh Su-wei overcame a poor first-set performance to claim a 1-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-5 win over Priscilla Hon.

Hon served for the match twice in the second set and missed an additional chance to secure victory in the third, and Hsieh made her pay in a contest that lasted over two hours.

World number 29 Hsieh will now face Nao Hibino – whose opponent Zarina Diyas retired hurt – in the quarters, where they are joined by second seed Veronika Kudermetova and Laura Siegemund after they beat Christina McHale and Patricia Maria Tig respectively.