×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lopez downs youngster Auger-Aliassime to set up Simon final at Queen's

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    23 Jun 2019, 00:16 IST
Lopez - cropped
Feliciano Lopez

Felix Auger-Aliassime's impressive run at the Queen's Club Championships came to an end as Feliciano Lopez fought back from a set down to set up a final with Gilles Simon.

Eighth-seed Auger-Aliassime stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday, with the Greek subsequently lauding the 18-year-old as "the most difficult opponent" he has ever faced, but he came undone against Lopez, with the Spaniard coming out on top 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 6-4.

The Canadian edged a tight first set on a tie-break but he fell 2-0 down in the second after dropping his first service game of the week following 44 consecutive holds.

That was all Lopez needed to level the match and he further strengthened his grip by breaking to lead 3-2 in the decider.

Auger-Aliassime saved four match points at 3-5 but Lopez got it done in the next game to move into his third Queen's final.

Lopez will face Simon, who beat Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-3 in Saturday's other semi-final.

A thrilling contest was settled when the Russian, troubled by a lower back injury, double-faulted to hand Simon a 3-5, third-set lead which he duly converted.

"It was hard to recover for this one. Daniil and I practise together and we knew it was going to be tough," said Simon.

"It's hard for me to hit through him, but when you play a match and you're a bit tired, sometimes you relax and play great. I was feeling the ball great, even if I wasn’t feeling great in the legs."

Advertisement
Halle Open: 'I feel lucky' says Andy Murray, ahead of making his return to the court at Queens
RELATED STORY
Injured Del Potro withdraws at Queen's, Lopez into last eight
RELATED STORY
Lopez strongly denies match-fixing allegations
RELATED STORY
Auger-Aliassime beats Kyrgios to reach last eight, Cilic dethroned at Queen's
RELATED STORY
Paire sees off Tsonga to set up Andujar showdown
RELATED STORY
Thiem overcomes Raonic to set up Federer final
RELATED STORY
Djokovic edges out Schwartzman to set up Nadal final
RELATED STORY
Sevastova cruises past Tomljanovic at Mallorca Open
RELATED STORY
Billie Jean King adds to Murray mixed doubles offers
RELATED STORY
Tsonga dominates Sonego to set up Paire date in Marrakech
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us