Lucie Safarova announces retirement after Australian Open

Associated Press
News
10 Nov 2018, 20:46 IST
AP Image

PRAGUE (AP) — Former French Open finalist Lucie Safarova will retire after the Australian Open in January due to health concerns and will not play in any tournaments before then.

The 31-year-old Safarova announced her decision on Saturday in Prague ahead of the start of the Fed Cup final between the Czech Republic and defending champion United States.

Safarova helped the Czechs win four Fed Cup titles but is not in the current team.

Safarova said her decision was forced by health problems that have marred her career in recent years. She will play the singles and doubles in Melbourne.

She won seven WTA singles titles and 15 doubles titles, including five Grand Slams with American Bethanie Mattek-Sands. Safarova reached her highest singles ranking, No. 5, in 2015, and was top-ranked in the doubles in 2017.

Safarova reached the French Open final in 2015 — losing to Serena Williams — and the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2014.

She teamed up with Barbora Strycova to win bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Safarova to retire after 2019 Australian Open
Women's Tennis : 5 oldest Australian Open Champions
Women's tennis: 5 youngest Australian Open champions
Men's Tennis: 5 Youngest Australian Open Champions
Men's Tennis : 5 oldest Australian Open Champions
Top seed Sabalenka stunned in opener, Maria and Safarova...
4 notable Tennis players who retired in 2018
5 Most Memorable Slam Finals Of The Open Era
Should Roger Federer give a shot at Olympic Gold in Tokyo...
Women's Tennis: 5 Players with Most Singles Titles in...
