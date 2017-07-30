Lucky loser Leonardo wins battle of the Mayers

Leonardo Mayer became the second lucky loser in as many weeks to win an ATP title, beating Florian Mayer at the German Tennis Championships.

by Omnisport News 30 Jul 2017, 22:07 IST

Argentine tennis player Leonardo Mayer

A week on from failing to qualify for the main draw of the German Tennis Championships, lucky loser Leonardo Mayer beat Florian Mayer in three sets to claim his second ATP World Tour title in Hamburg.

Leonardo Mayer was beaten in qualifying by teenager Rudolf Molleker last Sunday and only earned a place in the first round when Martin Klizan withdrew through injury.

The Argentinian certainly made the most of his opportunity, firing 44 winners as he overcame his namesake 6-4 4-6 6-3 to win again at the site of his maiden ATP singles triumph three years ago.

Remarkably, lucky losers have now won on the ATP Tour in successive weeks, with Andrey Rublev managing the same feat in Umag last Sunday.

At world number 138, Leonardo Mayer is the lowest-ranked winner of a tournament since Florian Mayer won in Halle last year ranked 192nd.

Having given up his serve to lose the opening set, Florian pulled level and looked the more likely to claim victory at the start of the decider.

However, it was Leonardo who finished the stronger, breaking for a 5-3 lead before serving out the match at the first attempt.