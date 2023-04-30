Madrid 2023: Daria Kasatkina vs Veronika Kudermetova preview, head-to-head, prediction | Mutua Madrid Open

Match Details

Fixture: Daria Kasatkina vs Veronika Kudermetova

Date: 1 May 2023

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2023

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Category: WTA 1000

Venue: Estadio 3, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Outdoor Clay

Prize Money: €7,652,174

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Daria Kasatkina vs Veronika Kudermetova Preview

Daria Kasatkina at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Daria Kasatkina and Veronika Kudermetova are two of the rising stars of Russian tennis, who have been friends since their junior days. They are both 25 years old and have had breakthrough seasons this year, winning two titles each and reaching their respective career-high rankings.

Kasatkina, the No. 8 seed in Madrid, is enjoying a resurgence in her career after a slump in 2019 and 2020. She has won two titles this year, in Melbourne and St-Petersburg, and reached the semifinals in Charleston. She is currently ranked No. 8 in the world, matching her career-high ranking from 2018.

Kudermetova, the No. 12 seed, is also having a stellar season, winning her maiden WTA title in Charleston and reaching the final in Abu Dhabi. She has defeated some top players this year, such as Elina Svitolina, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff. She is ranked No. 13 in the world, her highest-ever ranking.

Both players have had impressive runs to the last 16 in Madrid, dropping only one set each along the way.

Kasatkina started with a bye in the first round, then defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-3 and Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 6-2 in the second and third rounds, respectively.

Kudermetova also had a bye in the first round, then beat Nadia Párrizas Diaz 6-3, 6-2 and Anastasia Potapova 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-3 in a thrilling match that lasted over three hours.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two compatriots, who have a friendly rivalry on and off the court. Kasatkina leads the head-to-head 2-1, having won both their previous encounters on hardcourts.

The most recent one was at the St-Petersburg quarterfinal in March this year, where Kasatkina prevailed 6-1, 6-2. However, Kudermetova won their only clay-court match at the French Open quarterfinals last year, where she triumphed 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-5.

Daria Kasatkina vs Veronika Kudermetova Head-to-Head

Daria Kasatkina vs Veronika Kudermetova odds

Daria Kasatkina vs Veronika Kudermetova Prediction

Both have powerful groundstrokes and can mix up their shots with variety and angles. However, Kasatkina has the edge in experience and consistency, as well as a psychological advantage from her previous wins over Kudermetova.

Kasatkina has also shown more comfort and confidence on clay than Kudermetova, who prefers faster surfaces. Kasatkina has reached the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open twice before, in 2018 and 2020. Kudermetova, on the other hand, is making her debut appearance at this stage of the tournament.

Pick: Daria Kasatkina to win in three sets.

