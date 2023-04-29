Madrid Masters 2023: Frances Tiafoe vs Pedro Cachin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (9) Frances Tiafoe vs Pedro Cachin

Date: Monday, May 1

Tournament: Madrid Masters 2023

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,705,780

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Frances Tiafoe vs Pedro Cachin preview

Tiafoe is into the third round.

Ninth seed Frances Tiafoe takes on Argentine Pedro Cachin for a place in the Madrid Masters' fourth round.

The 11th-ranked Tiafoe got up and running at the Caja Magica with a straight-sets win over Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry in a rematch of the pair's Houston final earlier this month.

The 25-year-old American made a quick start in his Madrid opener, taking the first set for the loss of just three games. However, he had to dig deep in the second, as Etcheverry served for the set at 5-4.

A tiebreak ensued, which Tiafoe won, for his 20th win in 26 matches this year. Coming off an opening-round loss in Barcelona last week, Tiafoe is now 3-2 in Madrid.

The American has had an impressive year, winning his first seven matches and reaching the last eight in Dallas and Acapulco and the last four at Indian Wells.

Meanwhile, World No. 67 Cachin saw off Abdullah Shelbayh and 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo to improve to 6-12 on the season and is now 2-0 on his Madrid debut.

The Madrid Challenger winner lost his first five matches of the season before returning to winning ways at the Argentina Open. Cachin's other wins in 2023 have come in Estoril and Barcelona.

Frances Tiafoe vs Pedro Cachin head-to-head

This will be the pair's first meeting, so their head-to-head record is 0-0.

Frances Tiafoe vs Pedro Cachin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Frances Tiafoe Pedro Cachin

The odds will be updated when they are released.

Frances Tiafoe vs Pedro Cachin prediction

Cachin is into the third round.

Both Tiafoe and Cachin like to dominate opponents from the back of the court, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

The American has an aggressive game - strong serves, powerful hitting off either flank, and good movement - and tends to play his best tennis on faster surfaces.

However, Tiafoe has found a way to be successful on clay, coming off his first title on the surface earlier this month in Houston. By contrast, Cachin has more modest weapons but is more potent on red dirt. He'll be buoyed by his two wins this week, but Tiafoe could be a bridge too far.

In terms of claycourt pedigree, Tiafoe is 26-31, while Cachin is 7-12, so expect the in-form American to prevail.

Pick: Tiafoe in three sets

